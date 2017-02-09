© Weather Channel



Thursday

The next round of moderate rainfall will spread into central California, with rain in much of the Pacific Northwest, as well.

Snow will fall at elevations above 6,500 feet in parts of the Sierra, as this system will be a little colder. In the Washington Cascades, snow will fall generally above 6,000 feet.

Blizzard conditions will be possible in the northern front range in Montana, where widespread blowing snow is expected during the afternoon and early evening hours. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible.

Some ice accumulation is expected in northeast Oregon and east-central Washington.

Rain will begin to develop in southern California Thursday night.

Gusty winds are expected to develop, especially from central California into southern Oregon.

Friday

Rain is likely along the West Coast from southern California to western Washington.

A few thunderstorms are also possible in northern and central California.

By Friday morning, snow will fall below pass levels, with snow expected above 5,000 feet in much of the Sierra.

Snow will also fall in the Cascades into early Saturday.

Another fairly warm and wet low-pressure system isAn atmospheric river event brought a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rain to portions of northern California on Tuesday. That rain combined with snowmelt in some areasThe next system in the parade of storms is now pushing into the West and will impact the region with rain, snow, ice and gusty winds through Friday.Precipitation rates will be lower with this late-week system and snow levels will be slightly lower. However, given the recent rainfall, it will not takein smaller creeks.Flood watches and warnings have been posted from parts of Washington and Oregon southward into northern and central California. Any heavy rain on the saturated ground or in previous burn areas could lead to additional flooding.