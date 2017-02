A transgender woman who spent time behind bars for a botched castration that led to the death of her sixth husband was arrested this week after she allegedly threatened to shoot a Westmoreland County, Pa., judge, according to news reports and police.Tammy L. Felbaum, 58, of Seward, in southwestern Pennsylvania, entered the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Monday morning, placed her purse on the baggage X-ray equipment,County Park Police Chief Kirk Nolan said Wednesday.As she walked through the scanner, she told another officer,Nolan said.He said officers searched her purse and did not find any weapons., Nolan said. He said she did not name a specific judge.Felbaum nonetheless was charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. She was being held Wednesday at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail.In February 2001, Felbaum botched a castration on her husband, James, at their home in Marion Township, Butler County, about an hour's drive north of Pittsburgh, the Associated Press reported.James Felbaum, 40, died at a hospital in Grove City on Feb. 25, a day or two after the operation.At her nonjury trial in December 2001,. But the judge found her responsible and convicted her of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and unauthorized practice of medicine. She was sentenced to 5½ to 11 years in state prison.A state trooper who had interviewed Tammy Felbaum said she denied taking part in her husband's castration,the AP reported.The trooper had said that Felbaum told him she had argued with her husband after he returned from a drug rehab clinic and she thought he was cheating on her, the AP reported.Felbaum was born Thomas Wyda in Uniontown, but underwent a sex-change operation in 1980 after self-castration, according to news reports.After being released from prison in her husband's death, Felbaum maintained that she did not kill her husband, according to an interview she gave to WPXI-TV . "My husband died from complications of a drug overdose, not complications of any surgery. I did not kill my husband. ... It's a minor surgery," she told the TV station. TribLive.com reported that Felbaum faced a civil court hearing Monday in Westmoreland County before Judge Chris Scherer in relation to a complaint by a sanitary authority claiming that she failed to connect her home to sanitary sewer lines as required by local ordinances.She faces a Feb. 23 preliminary hearing on her most recent criminal charges.