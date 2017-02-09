© Reuters



"Finally they are hitting targets - power plants, fuel depots, bridges, airports, television transmitters - that may indeed kill the enemy and civilians nearby."

If NATO is not able to wear down this Milosevic in the next few weeks, Ibelieve that we have to go in there and drop leaflets on Belgrade and other cities and say, "Listen, you guys have got to move because we're now going to come in and we're going to just level your country. The whole infrastructure is going."



Rather than put ground forces at risk where we're going to see 5,000 Americans dead, I would rather destroy their infrastructure, totally destroy it. Any target is OK.



I'd warn the people, just as we did with Japan, that it's coming, you've got to get out of there, OK, but I would level that country so that there would be nothing moving - no cars, no trains, nothing.

Krauthammer who secured immortality by selling his soul to the devil but continues to age and is showing all three hundred years under his belt on his face is not a killer himself.He is something much more despicable., particularly those who kill civilians, eg children. During NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia the NYT featured his call for more innocents to please be killed:That's a devil worshipper if there ever was one:Of course O'Reilly wanted to "level" Yugoslavia so if he did take a sip of the proverbial polonium shake it would be no great loss for humanity. Wild Bill in 1999: