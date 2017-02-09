© Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters



The coordinator of the Open Russia opposition group, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is out of a coma, according to his lawyer. Earlier, Kara-Murza's father doubted reports his son had been poisoned,"His heart function has almost restored, the hemodialysis is off and Vladimir can do without the artificial lung for periods of time, though the machine has not been completely switched off yet," lawyer Vadim Prokhorov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.He also said that Kara-Murza could not talk, but communicated with his wife "by blinking his eyes."Kara-Murza was hospitalized on February 2 with symptoms of acute poisoning. Almost immediately afterwards, some Russian and foreign media started spreading allegations that he had been poisoned deliberately, referring to Kara-Murza's wife and some of his political allies. The- until December he occupied a high post in the opposition party PARNAS and he now works for the unregistered movement Open Russia, started by ex-oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.However, the activist's father, Vladimir Kara-Murza senior, said in a press interview last week that"The doctors don't think so, and I don't think so either. If someone really intended to kill him this time they wouldn't have allowed him to be driven to intensive care. It's just that the" the elder Kara-Murza told Moskovsky Komsomolets daily.The father was referring to an incident in late 2015. In that episode, Kara-Murza was hospitalized with acute poisoning andapparently connected with his criticism of the Russian authorities. He also launched a request to start an investigation into the attempted murder with Russian law enforcement bodies. However, the Russian Investigative Committee said after a preliminary check that the medics' diagnosis did not point to deliberate poisoning and therefore there were no grounds to start a criminal case.Kara-Murza's family thenRussian news agency BRC reported that these specialists concluded that even though Kara-Murza's laboratory samples contained an unnaturally-high content of manganese, copper and some other metals, as well as an extremely low iron content, theyOn Tuesday this week, the Investigative Committee said it was conducting a new check into media reports of Kara-Murza's alleged poisoning. No criminal case has been started so far.Kara-Murza used to be a deputy chairman of the Russian Party of People's Freedom or PARNAS, best-known for its sharp criticism of the ruling United Russia party and President Vladimir Putin.However, he and some of his allies left the party in December 2016 in protest of the policies of PARNAS's leader, Mikhail Kasyanov.Kara-Murza currently remains a coordinator in the Open Russia movement - a loose and unregistered organization founded on the initiative of former Yukos oil chief Khodorkovsky.