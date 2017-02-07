© Carl Schreck



Deliberate Poisoning?

The wife of well-known, who fell critically ill last week in Moscow for the second time in two years, said doctors have diagnosed him withYevgeniya Kara-Murza told RFE/RL on February 6 that samples of her husband's blood, hair, and fingernails have been sent to a"We want to get some samples tested again to try to determine what this 'unidentified' substance may be," she told RFE/RL in a Facebook message. Doctors at the Moscow hospital where Kara-Murza is being treated could not immediately be reached for comment.Kara-Murza, 35, was hospitalized on February 2 and placed in an intensive-care unit. His wife said later that her husband hadafter being placed in a medically-induced coma. She said he was still in a coma on February 6 but his condition had stabilized.His friends and family say his, when he abruptly fell ill in Moscow and was hospitalized in critical condition.Kara-Murza, who spent two months in hospitals in Moscow and outside Washington, D.C.,with a sophisticated toxin and that he was targeted for his political activities.His doctors in Moscow at the time posited that his near-fatal illness had been linked to his ingestion of a prescription antidepressant, though independent experts told RFE/RL at the time that it would be highly unusual for the drug to trigger such a severe reaction. His wife said on February 6 that since his recovery from his first illness, her husbandAfter he was hospitalized last week,into his case and called on the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to speak out on his behalf.Kara-Murza splits his time between Russia and Centreville, Virginia, a Washington suburb where he resides with his wife and three children.for former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky's nongovernmental organization,and has advocated forAt the time of his most recent hospitalization,