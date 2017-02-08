The commander of the Donetsk People's Republic's Somali battalion, Mikhail Tolstykh, famous as Givi, has been killed in a terrorist attack in Donetsk, the Ministry of Defense of the DPR has reported."Regrettably, we can confirm this fact," the DPR's military spokesman, Eduard Basurin, has told journalists.The terrorist attack took place at around 6:00 A.M.. "The death of this man was beneficial to Ukrainian special forces," the DPR command commented.Employees of the Ministry for Emergency Situations are working at the scene.According to a defense ministry official, "This is a continuation of the terrorist war begun by the Kiev government against the people of Donbass. An investigative team is working at the site of the terrorist attack."The ministry also added that security measures have been stepped up in the DPR and residents are urged to remain calm. "We know what kind of people these are. We will find them and they will be punished to the full extent of wartime laws," the DPR's prosecutor stated, also confirming that the terrorist attack was the work of a Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance group.Colonel Mikhail Tolstykh, a.k.a. Givi, was born in Ilovaysk on July 19th, 1980. Givi chose his nickname while serving in the Ukrainian Army. After the coup d'etat in Ukraine in 2014, Tolstykh became one of the activists of the movement for self-determination for the country's eastern regions.When Ukrainian troops began their military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Givi was promoted to commander and fought in the battles of Slavyansk, Ilovaysk, as well the Donetsk Airport.In October 2016, Givi's close comrade-in-arms and militia commander Arsen Pavlov, a.k.a Motorola, was also killed in Donetsk as a result of a terrorist attack.Givi's assassination isin the context of the overall escalation of the situation in Donbass. On February 4th, the commander of the Lugansk People's Militia, Oleg Anashchenko, was killed in Lugansk, which was also identified as a Ukrainian terrorist attack.