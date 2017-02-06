Puppet Masters
DPR Emergency Statement: Poroshenko prepares for total war following Trump call
J. Arnoldski (translator)
Fort Russ / RusVena
Mon, 06 Feb 2017 15:49 UTC
Basurin announced: "Following the talk between Poroshenko and Trump, Ukraine will in the near future cease to receive financial and military support for its terrorist operation in the land of Donbass. In connection with this, the Ukrainian president has fallen into complete despair and is ready to desperately commit to the most reckless action of unleashing a full-scale and bloody war in Eastern Europe."
"All of this is needed in order to blame their crimes on the unrecognized republics and the Russian Federation and defraud the West of new funds in order to develop their business built on the blood of the ordinary Ukrainian people," Basurin continued.
"The military-political command of Ukraine has refused to implement the Minsk Agreement on withdrawing heavy artillery from the contact line. On the contrary, it has carried out a build up of troop groupings.
"Our intelligence has confirmed the enemy's activeness. In particular, we have recorded the concentration of enemy forces and means on the frontline for the purpose of creating a strike group.
Two Tochka-U tactical missile complexes have been moved from Kramatorsk to the territory of the Avdeevka Coke Plant. Another six Tochka-U's have been unloaded at the train station in Novobakhmutovka...Two companies of nationalists headed by the ex-commander of Right Sector, D. Yarosh, have arrived in the area of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade. Units of the National Guard of Ukraine have arrived in the area of Volnovakha."
The DPR deputy commander reported further: "Under the cover of night, while lighting up the Crimean front in an attempt to disguise their other activities, the transfer of an anti-tank artillery division from the 57th separate mechanized brigade is ongoing to reinforce the UAF's mechanized brigades on the Donetsk and Mariupol fronts. In addition, the fact of the redeployment of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade in full force from the Kharkov region to the zone of Poroshenko's terrorist operation against the civilian population of Donbass, has been established. Three battalions from the nationalist Azov force have arrived from in Mariupol from Urzuf."
Eduard Basurin concluded: "This information allows us to conclude that the UAF command, on the order of the military-political leadership of Ukraine, is preparing offensive combat operations across the entire contact line as well as sabotage against civil infrastructure, imitating the Nazis in 1941.
"In turn, our troops are ready to give the enemy a dignified rebuff and rout Kiev's terrorist troops as before."
Comment: Further reading: Trump administration fails to back Ukraine. It seem Poroshenko is digging in his heels:
While live on the TV channel "Inter," Sergey Kaplin, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc, called on the Ukrainian population to prepare for a protracted war.
"Let's resume preparations for the civil defense of our population. Today we should honestly tell our people that no Minsk Agreements, no negotiations, and no geopolitical shifts in the world will lead to a stabilization of the situation. We should learn to live in a state of war or semi-war for the next few years. The country should be prepared for these challenges," Kaplin stated.
Kaplin was supported by international affairs analyst Aleksandr Sushko, who added: "We should honestly tell the people waiting who sincerely believe that the war could end and that normal life will return in six months - tell them that normal life will not return in the coming years, and maybe this extraordinary situation will continue for decades."
Before his election in May 2014, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko promised to end the war in Donbass within two weeks.
Reader Comments
a lot of people are going to die. and america will blame hillary clinton, barack obama, john kerry, john mccain and victoria nuland. we will allow the ukrainians to personally sue them. for there was never a congressional declaration of war. this was a side deal.
