© Unknown

How dangerous is big data?

© Kosinski



Mr. Brexit

© Cambridge Analytica



We have profiled the personality of every adult in the United States of America—220 million people

© Concordia Summit



How to keep Clinton voters away from the ballot box

Trump's striking inconsistencies, his much-criticized fickleness, and the resulting array of contradictory messages, suddenly turned out to be his great asset: a different message for every voter

© L2



What's Next?

© U.S. Dept. of State



Another big winner is Cambridge Analytica. Its board member Steve Bannon, former executive chair of the right-wing online newspaper Breitbart News, has been appointed as Donald Trump's senior counselor and chief strategist.