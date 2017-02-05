© Evan Vucci/AP



Clinton - was worse

Obama promised solutions but let the people down. Is it any surprise that they voted for real change?Amid the ongoing protests against President Trump, calls for "resistance" among Democratic politicians and activists, and the overheated rhetoric casting Trump and his supporters as fascists and xenophobes, an outsider might be forgiven for thinking that America has been taken over by a small faction of rightwing nationalists.America is deeply divided, but it's not divided between fascists and Democrats. It's more accurate to say that America is divided between the elites and everybody else, and Trump's election was a rejection of the elites.That's not to say plenty of Democrats and progressives don't vehemently oppose Trump. But the crowds of demonstrators share something in common with our political and media elites: they still don't understand how Trump got elected, or why millions of Americans continue to support him.Support for Trump's travel ban, indeed his entire agenda for immigration reform, is precisely the sort of thing mainstream media, concentrated in urban enclaves along our coasts, has trouble comprehending. The fact is, many Americans who voted for Trump, especially those in suburban and rural areas across the heartland and the south, have long felt disconnected from the institutions that govern them. On immigration and trade, the issues that propelled Trump to the White House, they want the status quo to change.They like that he told Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto he might have to send troops across the border to stop "bad hombres down there". They like that he threatened to pull out of an Obama-era deal to accept thousands of refugees Australia refuses to admit. They want him to dismantle Dodd-Frank financial regulations for Wall Street and rethink US trade deals. This is why they voted for him.Nowhere is this disconnection more palpable than in the American midwest, in places such as Akron, a small city in northeast Ohio nestled along a bend in the Little Cuyahoga river. Its downtown boasts clean and pleasant streets, a minor league baseball park, bustling cafes and a lively university. The people are friendly and open, as midwesterners tend to be. In many ways, it's an idyllic American town.Except for the heroin. Like many suburban and rural communities across the country, Akron is in the grip of a deadly heroin epidemic. Last summer, a batch of heroin cut with a synthetic painkiller called carfentanil, an elephant tranquilliser, turned up in the city. Twenty-one people overdosed in a single day. Over the ensuing weeks, 300 more would overdose. Dozens would die.At one time, Akron was a manufacturing hub, home to four major tyre companies and a rising middle class. Today, most of that is gone. The tyre factories have long since moved overseas and the city's population has been steadily shrinking since the 1960s. This is what Trump was talking about when he spoke of "American carnage" in his inaugural address.Akron is not unique. Cities and towns across America's rust belt, Appalachia and the deep south are in a state of gradual decline. Many of these places have long been Democratic strongholds, undergirded by once-robust unions.After all, the Tea Party didn't begin as a reaction against Obama's presidency but that of George W Bush. As far as most Americans were concerned, the financial crisis was brought on by the excesses of Wall Street bankers and the incompetency of our political leaders. Before the Tea Party coalesced into a political movement, the protesters weren't just traditional conservatives who cared about limited government and the constitution. They were, for the most part, ordinary Americans who felt the system was rigged against them and they wanted change.Obama offered a series of massive government programmes, from an $830bn financial stimulus, to the Affordable Care Act, to Dodd-Frank, none of which did much to assuage the economic anxieties of the middle class. Americans watched as the federal government bailed out the banks, then the auto industry and then passed healthcare reform that transferred billions of taxpayer dollars to major health insurance companies. Meanwhile, premiums went up, economic recovery remained sluggish and millions dropped out of the workforce and turned to food stamps and welfare programmes just to get by. Americans asked themselves: "Where's my bailout?"At the same time, they saw the world becoming more unstable. Part of Obama's appeal was that he promised to end the unpopular wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, restore America's standing in the international community and pursue multilateral agreements that would bring stability. Instead, Americans watched Isis step into the vacuum created by the US withdrawal from Iraq in 2011. They watched the Syrian civil war trigger a migrant crisis in Europe that many Americans now view as a cautionary tale. At home, Isis-inspired terrorist attacks took their toll, as they did in Europe. And all the while Obama's White House insisted that everything was going well.In many ways, Trump's agenda isn't partisan in a recognisable way - especially on trade. Almost immediately after taking office, Trump made good on a promise that Sanders also made, pulling the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and proclaiming an end to multilateral trade deals. He also threatened US companies with a "border tax" if they move jobs overseas. These are not traditional Republican positions but they do appeal to American workers who have watched employers pull out of their communities and ship jobs overseas.Many traditional Republicans have always been uncomfortable with Trump. They fundamentally disagree with his positions on trade and immigration. Even now, congressional Republicans are revolting over Trump's proposed border wall, promising to block any new expenditures for it. They're also uncomfortable with Trump personally. For some Republicans, it was only Trump's promise to nominate a conservative supreme court justice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia that won their votes in the end - a promise Trump honoured last week by nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch, a judge very much in Scalia's mould.In his inaugural address, Trump said:To be sure, populism of this kind can be dangerous and unpredictable, But it doesn't arise from nowhere. Only a corrupt political establishment could have provoked a political revolt of this scale.