A 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Inchanga on Thursday morning.The SPCA inspectors who responded to the incident have launched a search for four of the nine dogs involved in the attack after capturing five of them."He responded immediately and along with our inspectors, they were able to get five of the nine Africanis dogs. We were told to euthanise the dogs by the owner's relative. We are working closely with the community leaders to humanely trap and catch the remaining four dogs," said Morck.The woman was believed to have been walking to work when she was attacked by the pack.Captain Nqobile Gwala, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said an inquest docket had been opened at the Inchanga Police Station.The dogs attacked Tyler first and then turned on Ezlin. She went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene. Tyler was taken to hospital in a serious condition. The two dogs and two puppies were removed from the property and euthanised by the SPCA.Haggart had opened the gate for his wife, June, to drive in. As he was closing the gate, the two Boerbulls attacked him. June managed to fight off the dogs and Haggart, 81, underwent reconstructive surgery at St Augustine's Hospital.Christine Kuch, of the NSPCA, explained that owners were responsible for the behaviour of their dogs and were legally responsible if their dog attacked someone."Recent court judgments have highlighted the need for pet and animal owners to be aware of and responsible for their animals' behaviour or actions. A case in the Western Cape resulted in the owner of dogs, kept as security watch-dogs, being convicted of attempted murder."The owner was also convicted on seven charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm because of his inability to prevent his dogs from carrying out attacks. These convictions were made despite the fact that the owner of the dogs was not even present when the attacks took place - but he was considered fully accountable," she said.Pet owners are encouraged to ensure that their properties are well-secured at all times and that new pets are introduced to relatives to ensure good social behaviour.Source: Daily News