Erdogan rebukes Merkel : 'Islam is a religion of peace'
RT
Fri, 03 Feb 2017 13:42 UTC
Merkel's statement, although seemingly well intentioned, drew a sharp rebuke from President Recep Erdogan, the founder of the ruling Islamist AKP (Justice and Development) Party.
"This expression 'Islamist terror' seriously saddens us Muslims," he interjected.
"Such an expression is not correct because Islam and terror cannot be associated. The meaning of Islam is peace. Please let's not use it. As long as it is used we need to stand against it. As a Muslim president personally I cannot accept that."
The two leaders were briefing reporters on Thursday after concluding talks on the refugee crisis, the conflict in Syria and joint measures against terrorism.
"We spoke in detail about... the questions of the fight against Islamist terrorism, against every form of terrorism, also the terrorism of the PKK [the Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned in Turkey]," said Merkel, AFP reports. "We agree we want to cooperate, we are all affected by this. We agreed to have closer cooperation in the future."
'Religion of peace' and other such expressions are often used in an attempt to distance violent Islamic radicals from the billions of people around the world who practice their religion peacefully.
Notably, it was used by former US President George W Bush in the wake of the September 11th attacks, so far the single bloodiest terrorist atrocity on American soil.
Former US President Barack Obama has faced criticism, including from current President Donald Trump, for refusing to use the expression 'Islamic terrorism' when describing acts of terror carried out by Muslims. Trump himself has not shied away from using the expression.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a more nuanced approach. "I would prefer Islam not to be mentioned in vain alongside terrorism," replied Putin when asked about the matter at his annual year-end press conference in December 2016.
Turkey has, in recent years, witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks carried out by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).
Comment: The West, Israel, and Saudi Arabia have been spreading a very violent version of Islam for decades.
Further reading: Eric Zuesse: The Saudi Wahhabi origins of jihadism
First, here's what the origin of jihadism isn't: It's not the «Arab-Israeli conflict», nor is jihadism a response to the West's support of the barbarous way that Israel's apartheid government (and the vast majority of Israel's Jews) treat, and historically have treated, Palestinians. Even without that Israeli-Jewish barbarism and its support by Western countries, jihadism would exist, not much different than it today is.
In order to understand where jihadism really comes from, what's necessary first is to understand the relationship that the Sauds, who are the royal family of Saudi Arabia, have with their clergy, who are the Wahhabist Islamic preachers, a relationship between the aristocracy and clergy in that area, which began in 1744, and which was subsequently combined with the oil-for-weapons trade and an alliance with the United States, that began in 1945, and that then was ignited by the petrodollar after Richard Nixon's de-dollarization of gold in 1973. That's what laid the ground for it.
And then, US President Jimmy Carter's National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, a born Polish nobleman whose family hailed from the most anti-Russian part of Poland, and who was also a protégée of the oil-and-banking baron David Rockefeller, advised Carter in 1978 to import pro-Saudi fighters or «mujahedeen» (later called «Taliban») into the then-Soviet-allied Afghanistan, in order to create there a wave of terrorism that would drain Soviet resources necessary to preserve the Soviets' Afghan ally, and thus help to bring down the Soviet Union.
It is, in short, an anti-Soviet operation that the West subsequently continued as an anti-Russian operation (especially in Chechnya but also in other predominantly Muslim parts of Russia), but that got out of control, and now bites the hands that fed and that continue to feed it.
