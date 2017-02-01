© Chicago Police Department



and has since been viewed millions of times on social media.

Defense attorneys for the four suspects accused of tying up and torturing a mentally disabled man while they live streamed it on Facebook are complaining that the foursome have received death threats.'It is sad and unfortunate that many have commented on these young men and women without knowing all the facts,' said Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli after a hearing on Friday. 'They have been denounced in the media before anything has been proven.'She said that 'sensationalized, pervasive media coverage' threatens to poison the jury pool. Neil Toppel, a public defender for one of the defendants, cited an online post calling for the 'public execution' of the defendants and their supporters.Public defenders are representing all of the suspects.Judge Peggy Chiampas has barred cameras and sketch artists from the court during preliminary hearings for the four defendants.The four were indicted Friday and their arraignment was scheduled for February 10. Previously, the judge had denied bail and asked the foursome 'Where is your sense of decency?'Among the charges the four face are aggravated kidnapping and two counts of committing a hate crime - one because of the victim's race and the other because of his mental disabilities.They also demanded $300 from the victim's mother if she wanted her son back, said a prosecutor.The defendants are three 18-year-olds - Jordan Hill of Carpentersville, Brittany Covington of Chicago and Tesfaye Cooper of Chicago - and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington of Chicago.The incident began New Year's Eve, when the victim and alleged assailant Jordan Hill met at a suburban McDonald's, and then called his parents later to say he was staying with Hill for a sleepover.Instead, Hill drove the victim around in a stolen van for a couple of days, ending up at a home in Chicago, where two of the other suspects lived, police said.The victim eventually escaped and a police officer spotted him wandering down a street, bloodied and disoriented.With the Associated Press