Cameron pushed for Dacre to be sacked during a private meeting in his No 10 Downing Street flat in Westminster.

he stepped down almost immediately afterwards

BBC: A spokesman for Lord Rothermere refused to confirm or deny whether Mr Cameron had sought Mr Dacre's dismissal.



He said: "Over the years, Lord Rothermere has been leant on by more than one prime minister to remove Associated Newspapers' editors but, as he told Lord Justice Leveson on oath, he does not interfere with the editorial policies of his papers."



Mr Dacre declined to comment on whether Mr Cameron had sought his dismissal.



In a statement he said: "For 25 years, I have been given the freedom to edit the Mail on behalf of its readers without interference from Jonathan Rothermere or his father. It has been a great joy and privilege."



A spokesman for Mr Cameron told the BBC: "It is wrong to suggest that David Cameron believed he could determine who edits the Mail.



"It is a matter of public record that he made the case that it was wrong for newspapers to argue that we give up our membership of the EU.



"He made this argument privately to the editor of the Mail, Paul Dacre, and its proprietor, Lord Rothermere."

