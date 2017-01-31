© Lynda Lybeck Robinson, AP



The Alaska Volcano Observatory has raised the aviation warning level after a volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted again.Volcanic ash above 20,000 feet is a threat to airliners flying between Asia and North America.The volcano 850 miles southwest of Anchorage has erupted more than 25 times since mid-December and could continue periodic eruptions for months. It also erupted Thursday.The National Weather Service issues alerts to traffic controllers after significant eruptions.Source: Associated Press