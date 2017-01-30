© Huseyin Aldemir / AFP



A gun attack has been reported at a restaurant in Istanbul. At least one person was reportedly killed and two others injured, according to Turkish media.The incident happened at a popular restaurant near the historic Anadolu Hisar fortress on the Asian side of Istanbul.Some reports state that the sole attacker has been apprehended.Turkey is still reeling from the mass shooting at the Reina nightclub on New Year's Eve, in which 39 people were killed. The gunman in that attack, allegedly acting on behalf of terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), was captured two weeks ago.