An online petition to prevent US President Donald Trump making an official state visit to the UK has generated enough signatures to warrant it being considered for debate in parliament.
The petition was initially opened
in the immediate aftermath of Trump's election in November 2016 but following Trump's 'Muslim ban' executive order
on Friday, it has garnered huge support online.
"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition states.
The petition also precludes President Trump from meeting with The Prince of Wales
in any official capacity: "Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity
disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit."
British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted the petition just after midday on January 29:
Since posting Corbyn's tweet, the petition has crossed the threshold needed for it to be debated in the British Parliament and currently boasts more than 200,000 signatures beyond the 100,000 required to trigger a parliamentary debate.
While Prime Minister Theresa May's office has insisted that the state visit will go ahead as planned, the outcome of the parliamentary debate could derail such plans.
May conducted her own own state visit
to the White House this week.
A previous petition
, published online during the presidential campaign, also reached its target of 100,000 signatures and was debated in the Houses of Parliament last year. The heated debate saw Trump labeled 'crazy'
and 'a buffoon.'
UPDATE
: The British government has rejected the petition
:
A petition to rescind the invitation extended to US President Donald Trump for an official state visit to the UK has reportedly been rejected by the British government - despite gathering more than 1.1 million signatures.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK has made it clear to the US that they disagree with their recently implemented travel restrictions, but that the countries have a strong relationship and will continue to work together, reported Reuters.
[..]
"America is a huge important ally. We have to think long term," a Downing Street source told the BBC.
The BBC source reportedly said a rejection of Trump's state visit would be a "populist gesture" and would "undo everything." UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced Trump's visit to the UK during her visit to the White House last week. No date has been set for the visit, expected to happen during 2017.
The petition originally began after Trump was elected in November 2016, but gathered pace over the weekend following the announcement of his 'Muslim ban' executive order on Friday.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticized May over Trump's planned visit, saying she "would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit & condemn Trump's actions in the clearest terms."
