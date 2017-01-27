Secret History
Previously unseen photographs of Stalin's Russia revealed by US historian
RT
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 00:02 UTC
Some 1,000 color photographs taken on the streets of cities all across Russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg (then Leningrad), Murmansk in the north and Yalta in the south were found by Douglas Smith in the archives of late Army Major Martin Manhoff.
Manhoff, who served in the US embassy in Moscow between 1952 and 1954, apparently liked to travel and capture the life of ordinary people in the USSR.
He was expelled from the country on charges of espionage, Smith said, adding that the diverse archive of films and color slides had remained unseen for over half a century.
The historian found it in a closet in the former diplomat's home after his death, he said. He is currently working on digitizing and organizing the Manhoff archive.
Smith published some of the images on his Facebook page, while teasing the audience with the "gem" of the collection - 15-minute video footage of Stalin's funeral in 1953, shot from the windows of the US embassy. The mission was then housed in a building of Moscow's Hotel National, which is across the road from the Kremlin and Red Square, where Stalin was laid to rest.
Reader Comments
Are there any native Russian speakers here? Did that sign on the 1st store really say "Meat" and "Beer"? Too funny!
Amazing pictures and very life-like. Almost as if taken yesterday. Maybe the reason he got expelled was *because* he took so many pictures...
SWEET LAND OF LIBERTY
It was 'Stalin's Russia'.
Now it is 'Putin's Russia'.
This is the meaning of leadership.
How sweet it is, to be owned and exhibited and on parade, each and every day. How great leadership is!
A whole country under one spell.
Tomorrow, the world.
That is always the goal.
The world.
Get it, keep it, control it.
Mine, all mine.
How great leadership is.
ned, out
THE TECHNOCRATIC COALITION
Obviously, there are major differences between Stalin's Russia and Putin's Russia.
Stalin ruled when nationalism was supreme, and nationalistic fervor was the method.
There are still residual elements of that old way. People's minds do not change completely in relatively short term.
But today's dictators and empire keepers are all of the globalist order. They have new set of methods they adnere to subdue and enslave the planet. These methods are distinct and yet they have also have evolved from the old ones. There has been a continuity of a type, in a manner of speaking.
Miles Mathis has done a masterful job of relating much of what I cannot go into here.
I credit him for doing what few are able to do.
ned, out
sorry about the typos
at least I think I have got the new commenting section figured out, at least those parts that I needed to figure out
i have adapted, somewhat
ned
