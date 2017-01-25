Society's Child
DC waitress overwhelmed by message, tip left by Trump supporters
Fox News
Wed, 25 Jan 2017 17:28 UTC
Rosalynd Harris, who works at Busboys and Poets in the northwest part of the nation's capital, told The Washington Post she was beaming with confidence Monday after taking part in the Women's March over the weekend.
A group of men from west Texas entered the restaurant and started to chat with Harris. One of the men, who said he was a dentist, complimented her on her smile. Harris, who is black, told the Post she was admittedly a bit prejudice when the men, who were white, told her they were in town to support Trump.
However, Harris didn't expect what would come next.
After the men had left, Harris picked up their check and found that they left a heartwarming message and a generous tip. They left Harris a $450 tip on a $72.60 bill. Their message read:
"We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American. God Bless!"
Harris said she was overwhelmed.
"You automatically assume if someone supports Trump that they have ideas about you, but [the customer is] more embracing than even some of my more liberal friends, and there was a real authenticity in our exchange," she told the paper.
Harris added that the message was a great reminder not to make assumptions and that many Americans want the country to come together regardless of politics.
