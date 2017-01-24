© Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/TNS, via Getty Images
Katie Rich, a “Saturday Night Live” writer, has been suspended.
Katie Rich, a writer for "Saturday Night Live," has been suspended from her position at that show following a widely criticized post she made Friday on her personal Twitter account in which she mocked Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of President Donald J. Trump.

She was suspended immediately after her tweet, and her suspension is indefinite, according to someone familiar with the plans at "S.N.L.," who was not authorized by NBC to comment on personnel matters.

That tweet on Friday, during Mr. Trump's inauguration ceremony, drew widespread condemnation, and Ms. Rich subsequently deleted the post (which said "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter") and deactivated her Twitter account. Her name did not appear in the closing credits of "Saturday Night Live" in its broadcast on Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, Ms. Rich reactivated her account and posted a message that said: "I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry."

The suspension of Ms. Rich, who was hired to join "S.N.L." at the end of 2013, comes at a delicate time for the program, when it has felt emboldened to lampoon Mr. Trump but has faced his swift retaliation on Twitter.

Following the show's broadcast of Jan. 14, in which the actor Alec Baldwin played Mr. Trump in a parody of his news conference from earlier that week, Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter the following day:

"NBC News is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!"

Mr. Trump made no public comments about Saturday's show, in which Mr. Baldwin did not appear. NBC said on Monday that Mr. Baldwin will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 11 and appear throughout that program.