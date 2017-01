© Carlos Barria/Reuters



Despite the lack of a vote, Pompeo was with Trump as the new president visited the CIA headquarters on Saturday to speak with agency employees. Trump was effusive as he described Pompeo's accomplishments to the 400 attendees.

President Donald Trump will have his top choice to head up the CIA. The Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo (R-Kansas) to lead the spy agency. At least 24 senators voted against, making it the closest of the three confirmation votes held so far.The Senate was originally scheduled to vote on the nomination Friday, but his confirmation was delayed to Monday evening due to partisan sniping. In a deal between parties, Republicans reportedly agreed to push back the start of Pompeo's confirmation hearing by a day; in return, the Democrats were to allow the Senate to vote on the congressman on Inauguration Day, the Weekly Standard reported.On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York reneged on that pact after several Democratic senators sought a delay in the vote so there could be more debate. However, a Democratic aide disputed that there was ever such a deal."I met Mike Pompeo, and it was the only guy I met. I didn't want to meet anybody else. I said, cancel everybody else. Cancel," he said. "Now, I must say, I didn't mind cancelling eight appointments. That wasn't the worst thing in the world. But I met him and I said, he is so good. Number one in his class at West Point.""And everything he's done has been a homerun. People like him, but much more importantly to me, everybody respects him," Trump added. "And when I told Paul Ryan that I wanted to do this, I would say he may be the only person that was not totally thrilled ‒ right, Mike? Because he said, I don't want to lose this guy."Pompeo has a background in the military and in intelligence. He did indeed graduate first in his class from the US Military Academy at West Point.The Senate confirmed Defense Secretary James 'Mad Dog' Mattis 98-1 and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly 88-11 on Friday.