© SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump focused his inaugural address on 'we' the American people, leaving himself out of the speech almost entirely.

In contrast to his predecessor Barack Obama, who had a habit of mentioning himself often throughout his speeches, Trump mentioned himself just three times in two sentences, while referring to "we" the American people 45 times.


The first time Trump referred to himself came about halfway through the speech, when he said: "The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans."

Trump's other two references to himself came shortly afterwards.

"I will fight for you with every breath in my body - and I will never, ever let you down," Trump said. That was the extent to which Trump gave himself any mention in his inaugural address.

He referred to "we" the American people 45 times over the course of the address, including a string of mentions at the end of his speech, playing off his "Make America Great Again" slogan: "Together, we will Make America Strong Again. We will Make America Wealthy Again. We will Make America Proud Again. We will Make America Safe Again. And, yes, together, We Will Make America Great Again."

The full speech remarks can be viewed here.