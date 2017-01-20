© NBC



A Reynoldsburg woman was arrested after posting video on Facebook of her taping her toddler to the wall so she could do housework without the boy bothering her.Reynoldsburg police on Thursday charged Shayla Rudolph, 18, with abduction, a third-degree felony. Franklin County Children Services took her 2-year-old son into custody for his safety."It appeared the child was restrained by the tape for approximately 15 minutes," Reynoldsburg police said in a news release.Police became aware of the video from a local television station, they said."You've got the best mommy in the whole wide world," Rudolph can be heard telling the boy on the video. "Don't make me put more tape up there. Now sit still. You can see the TV from right there."It's unclear what day Rudolph posted the video.In a later video posted on YouTube, Rudolph complains that someone has turned her in to Children Services.