A Reynoldsburg woman was arrested after posting video on Facebook of her taping her toddler to the wall so she could do housework without the boy bothering her.

Reynoldsburg police on Thursday charged Shayla Rudolph, 18, with abduction, a third-degree felony. Franklin County Children Services took her 2-year-old son into custody for his safety.

Police said they received information on Wednesday that Rudolph streamed the video live on Facebook. It showed the boy taped to the wall with tape over his mouth. In the video, the child can be heard trying to cry as Rudolph explains that this is a great way to get housework done.

"It appeared the child was restrained by the tape for approximately 15 minutes," Reynoldsburg police said in a news release.

Police became aware of the video from a local television station, they said.

"You've got the best mommy in the whole wide world," Rudolph can be heard telling the boy on the video. "Don't make me put more tape up there. Now sit still. You can see the TV from right there."

"You can't clean without them running around tearing up? Tape them to the wall. You can't cook or none of that because they're running around? Tape them to the wall."


It's unclear what day Rudolph posted the video.

In a later video posted on YouTube, Rudolph complains that someone has turned her in to Children Services. She says she now puts the boy in a corner. "This time you all can take him," she says in the video.