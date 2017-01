© Alex Milan Tracy / www.globallookpress.com



A one-day-old homeless baby froze to death in his mother's arms on the streets of Portland, Oregon, bringing to five the number of people to succumb this year to the freezing conditions affecting the city.The baby was found on January 9 but details of the infant's death emerged only on Monday, according to the Willamette Week , although the exact cause of death is disputed by authorities.A number of text messages from first responders indicate the baby was still alive when they arrived on the scene. "Baby is conscious and breathing okay, but has been outside this entire time. Baby is ice cold," read one text.The woman could not answer a number of questions from police, including the child's place of birth. "It was very clear to me she was very mentally ill," Officer Justin Raphael wrote in his police report.The child was rushed to the Oregon Health & Science University hospital but was pronounced dead at 6:41am local time, after hospital personnel had performed CPR.The child's death comes just days after that of 52-year-old Karen Batts, who died alone in a Portland parking garage a mere three months after being evicted from her home of 10 years for failing to pay the $338 rent.