Britain's highest court has ruled unanimously against the government in the case of rendition victim Abdul Hakim Belhaj, clearing the way for him to sue Tony Blair's former foreign secretary, Jack Straw.The findings mean Straw, who was in charge of MI6 at the time of the rendition, can be sued.Lord Mance, presiding, ruled that torture has long been deemed an aberration in British law, arguing that: "The critical point in my view is the nature and seriousness of the misconduct alleged ... at however high a level it may have been authorized."Quoting the Magna Carta at length, Mance told the court: "No free-man shall be taken, or imprisoned, or dispossessed, of his ... Liberties ... or be outlawed, or exiled, or in any way destroyed ... excepting by the legal judgment of his peers, or by the laws of the land."According to human rights charity Reprieve, which is assisting the couple in their legal challenge, Belhaj was tortured both in Libya and at a CIA 'blacksite' in Bangkok.However, the judges did rule in favor of the UK government in two related cases, finding that allegations brought by Pakistani citizen Yunus Rahmatullah and Afghan Serdar Mohammed could be resisted as they took place in Iraq and Afghanistan respectively.Jack Straw responded quickly to the findings, telling Channel 4: