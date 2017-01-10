Society's Child
Over 60% of Swedes see US as major threat to world peace
RT
Tue, 10 Jan 2017 19:48 UTC
The biggest changes in the way the Swedes see the world's civil preparedness, security policy and defense have occurred in their attitude towards the United States, the recent poll carried out by the Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) suggests.
The MSB poll was conducted from December 9-14, after Donald Trump's win in the US presidential elections in November.
"That is a significant change," MSB general director Helena Lindberg said of the jump from 54 percent in 2015 to 60 percent in 2016, according to Swedish daily Sydsvenska.
Swedes generally (73 percent) express great concern and fear over the current situation in the world, as well as their future. However, nine out of 10 Swedes confirm that Sweden is still "a good country to live in."
At the same time, 58 percent of people believe that Sweden is likely to see a terrorist attack in the next five years, a slight uptick of 1 percentage point higher than in 2015.
Despite that, the proportion of those who believe that Sweden in five years will be a better country to live in increased from 2015's 13 percent to 18 percent, while the proportion of those who think that living conditions will be worse decreased from 54 percent to 42 percent.
A political threat from another country seems likely to occur by 47 percent of Swedes, while propaganda or false information spread by foreign states looks probable to 44 percent.
Swedes' negative perception of Russia has relaxed a bit, with 77 percent calling Russia a threat to the world peace - 5 percentage points less than last year.
More than half of the people who took part in the poll welcomed Sweden's participation in the EU's foreign and security policy work, saying it promotes peace and security inside the country. Among the factors affecting peace and security negatively, 55 percent named the influx of asylum-seekers.
More than 1,000 people aged between 18 to 74 took part in the survey.
