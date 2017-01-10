What seemed like a bank robbery at the Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa turned into a hostage situation, with one suspect barricaded inside the building near the University of Alabama campus.

A gunman entered the building and took the employees inside hostage, Lieutenant Teena Richardson of the Tuscaloosa PD told AL.com.

"It didn't come in as a robbery,'' Richardson said. "We don't know what the issue is."

The FBI is on the scene and assisting Tuscaloosa police, local media have reported.