What seemed like a bank robbery at the Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa turned into a hostage situation, with one suspect barricaded inside the building near the University of Alabama campus.A gunman entered the building and took the employees inside hostage, Lieutenant Teena Richardson of the Tuscaloosa PD told AL.com."It didn't come in as a robbery,'' Richardson said. "We don't know what the issue is."The FBI is on the scene and assisting Tuscaloosa police, local media have reported.