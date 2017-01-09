© AP Photo/Bilal Hussein



With the ceasefire in Syria mostly holding and more and more areas joining the truce, families long separated by war are finally being reunited. RT's Lizzie Phelan talked with two families whose stories are alike, yet at the same time are very different.She described how, after being kidnapped, prisoners were unscrupulously divided between the various rebel groups fighting in the area and were moved around.She and her husband Ghais also explained that along with many others, Areej was taken not to be killed, but to be used in the militants' scare tactics."It's worse than death. If I know my wife is dead, then ok, she is dead, [but] every day they would call me and tell me they would cut her arm off or her leg, that they will take a photo of her arm that they cut off and send it to me. This was their way to frighten me," Ghais recalled.Although Areej is now safely back home, the family's suffering is far from over - Ghais' sister is still being held captive. AndAsmahan lost her husband and two of her three sons to the militants over four years back. A video filmed by rebels in 2012 is the last time they were seen alive. Asmahan says she has no way of knowing if her husband and sons are alive, despite her repeated inquiries with authorities into their fates."I feel like I have lost my mind [...] I have lost three people, I don't have anyone, just my son. My other two sons, they are part of me, they have gone and I have no information about them," Asmahan says.Her remaining son is yet another reason for her to worry, as at any moment he may have to join the military. To save him, Asmahan has to register the missing family she is still waiting for as dead, as well as pay all legal fees for the procedure, which is a heavy burden on a family that has lived amid war for the past four years.A ceasefire deal between government and rebel forces in Syria came into force just before the new year, offering at least some hope of reunification for Areej's and Asmahan's families. The deal - brokered by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, and approved by the UN Security Council on January 2 - aims to bring about peace talks later this month in Kazakhstan.The rebels, however, have threatened to suspend their participation if their demands are not met by Damascus in the near future. These include the Free Syrian Army, one of the biggest opposition coalitions. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Al-Nusra Front terrorists are not part of the deal.Despite the ceasefire efforts, militias have already broken the truce on a number of occasions. They are blamed by Damascus for deliberately poisoning the city's main water supply, the water reservoir in Wadi Barada, which resulted in a crisis that may constitute a war crime, according to the UN.Last week, a number of suicide blasts rocked Syria, leaving over 90 people dead and dozens wounded. The deadliest incident took place in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, with some 60 people killed.