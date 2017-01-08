© KCNA / Reuters



Pyongyang aims to develop aor early 2018, a former N. Korean diplomat said. Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced in his New Year's message that"North Korea has set the goal of developingnuclear weapons that can fit atop a missile capable of reaching the US by the end of 2017 or early 2018Thae Yong-ho, former North Korean diplomat who defected in July and currently lives in London, told Yonhap. He said that a lot will"Kim's message indicates that North Koreaof mid-range missiles with only [tests of] ICBMs being left. It throws questions to Seoul and Washington over what they will do," Thae said. Thae Yong-ho was North Korea's deputy ambassador to the United Kingdom prior to defecting with his wife and two sons to South Korea in 2016.Later on Sunday, North Korea claimed it could test launch an ICBM at"The ICBM will be launched anytime and anywhere determined by the supreme headquarters of the DPRK [the Democratic People's Republic of Korea]," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said, as cited by KCNA news agency.Kim's statement on Pyongyang's development of ICBMs during a televised New Year's message made headlines on January 1. "Research and development of cutting-edge arms equipment is actively progressing, and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage," Kim said.The situation on the Korean peninsulasince the recent announcement by the US of the deployment ofto neighboring South Korea, and the arrival of theNorth Korea is actively developing its nuclear and missile capabilities tofrom the US and its Asian allies. Pyongyang accuses Washington and Seoul of holdingand has repeatedly said that it is ready toIn September, Pyongyang stated that it had conducted its fifth nuclear test, announcing it isof mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic rockets.Theappears to be theaccording to estimates from South Korea's Defense Ministry and data from various universities across the globe. The yield from the previous January 2016 test was about 6-10 kilotons. Earlier tests were conducted in 2013 (6-16 kilotons), 2009 (2-5 kilotons), and 2006 (1-2 kilotons).North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006, when the Security Council prohibited the provision of large-scale arms, nuclear technology, and related training to Pyongyang.