Mr. Hannity, who has consistently supported Donald Trump from the beginning of his campaign, recently conducted the first face-to-face interview with Assange in many months at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Hannity said he came out of the interview with full trust in Wikileaks:
Hannity told Fox News' Bill Hemmer "I believe everything (Assange) said," and praised the Internet activist for his commitment to government transparency.Assange denied any link to Russia or any other "state party," which Hannity found credible:
Despite the Obama administration's claims that Russia was behind cyber-intrusions meant to interfere with the U.S. election - and punitive measures taken against Moscow last week - Assange said nobody associated with the Russian government gave his group the files.
Hannity thus has positioned himself in opposition to the management at FOX, which has for the most part condemned Wikileaks and pushed the "Russia hacked the election" line every bit as much as the other networks - both using their on-air personalities and views espoused by their selection of guests such a neocon staples Krauthammer and Bolton
Hannity isn't the only FOX personality to begin questioning the cuckservative line. Tucker Carlson interviewed Russia-hating liberal opposition figure Gary Kasparov this week and disputed Kasparov's assertion that the US had a duty to fight Russia over the Baltic states.
Carlson was attacked on Twitter Wednesday and The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald came to his defense:
This apparent rift at FOX News is definitely something to watch, which may parallel a rift in the US political establishment itself as former insiders such as Giuliani, Gingrich, Mike Flynn and Reince Priebus make the switch to joining or supporting Donald Trump and his incoming administration.