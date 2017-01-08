The bombing took place near the crossroad of Beit Jin village near the town of Sa'sa' in the western part of Damascus Countryside Province on Sunday.
Some of those wounded were seriously injured, the agency said.
Ten of the injured, including two children and seven women, were admitted to Mamdouh Abaza Hospital in the city of Quneitra, 25km from Beit Jin village, a medical source told SANA.
The latest attack comes amid a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Russia and Turkey, and welcomed by the UN Security Council in December 2016.
Syria continues, however, to face terrorist attacks against civilians. On Saturday, a car explosion reportedly left up to 60 people dead and dozens wounded in the rebel-held northern Syrian town of Azaz.
Comment: Up to 60 killed, dozens injured after car bomb blast in northern Syrian border town of Azaz
On Thursday, at least 11 people were killed and 35 injured as a car bomb detonated in the center of the Syrian town of Jableh in the Latakia Governorate.
obama-clinton and company, the jesuits and the juice getting in their last strikes. law suits are gonna start flyin' in about two weeks. all the people who lost their jobs. all the people who lost their land and homes. all the people who got stuck with credit card debt. after all, did obama and gang not tell you that everything was going to be okay. funny, because every european i know living in america, illegally, has racked up incredible debt. the first place i want trump to check is the mortgage refinanced government debt. especially those reversed mortgages. because you don't get to live in our nation for free. take our jobs. and take our homes. make our educational institutions into yours. (think gulen). trash our religious institutions (well, mostly, the catholics, although, you sure tried with the evangelicals). i especially like the way you hid mister billy graham's ways. how sad. i used to brag that he buried and personally eulogized my family. how embarrassing. especially for good ole north carolina.