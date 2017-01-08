© Ahmed Saad / Reuters
A police tape cordons the site of a suicide bomb blast in Baghdad
Two suicide blasts hours apart rang out in eastern Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite areas. The explosions have claimed at least 20 lives and wounded over 60 people, according to police and medics cited by Reuters.

The Sunday attack took place at a vegetable market in Jamila, a mainly Shiite district of eastern Baghdad.

There is no claim of responsibility yet, but the explosion comes less than a week after a similar blast killed 36 people and wounded 52 in the Sadr City area of the Iraqi capital. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) took credit then, saying they targeted Shia Muslims.

Update: Islamic State (IS, ISIS/formerly ISIL) has claimed responsibility in a tweet, saying that the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The terrorist drove his car through the market gate, attracting the security's attention, which began firing on the vehicle. He then set off the explosive charge.

There has been a series of attacks in just over a week, claiming dozens of lives. IS has claimed responsibility for several of them. Meanwhile, the terrorist group is trying to repel a US-backed offensive in Mosul, Iraq, after suffering major losses in Syria.