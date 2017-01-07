© EVAN VUCCI/AP



'Not reporting, highest levels of propaganda'

An American political analyst has slammed anti-Russian hysteria in the US media, and laments that very few people in Washington are taking as guarded an approach as President-elect Donald Trump has.Myles Hoenig, a Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Saturday while commenting on the media frenzy in the US about Russia's alleged cyberattacks against US political organizations to influence the 2016 presidential election.On Saturday, Trump said that Democrats are making a lot of "noise" about Russia's alleged hacking because they were "embarrassed" by the election results.Trump made the remarks in a series of tweets on Saturday morning, a day after the US intelligence community released an unclassified report claiming that the Russian government directed hackers to target various Democratic Party organizations and operatives to influence the outcome of the election.RT reporting on this, points out there are 12 pages just on RT itself, on how it did what it could to influence the election in Trump's favor," Hoenig said."They also point out a disclaimer in the intelligence report saying 'High confidence generally indicated that judgments are based on quality information from multiple source. High confidence in a judgment does not imply that assessment is a fact of a certainty. Such judgments might be wrong,'" he stated."So many stories are out there as to why Clinton lost the election. Everything from she being a poor candidate to ignoring the base to how she represented what most Americans found wrong with our political system - its complete dependence on big money and corporate control. Although Trump was all that himself, he was a much better marketer, a better propagandist for his own vision," he noted."The Democrats were minor league compared to him. With the media also nearly completely aligned with the Clinton camp, it is so easy to see why this anti-Russian hysteria has taken off so quickly and easily and so widespread," the analyst noted."The American public, through its direction from the media and its elected representatives, believes that the Russians were involved. There is never any examination of either the evidence (it's secret!) or those presenting it," he added."How are we so twisted as a nation that a Donald Trump is a voice of temperance?" the activist asked.