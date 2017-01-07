"Russia's state-run propaganda machine—comprised of its domestic media apparatus, outlets targeting global audiences such as RT and Sputnik, and a network of quasi-government trolls—contributed to the influence campaign by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences," the report, jointly prepared by the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency, said.
It directly accuses RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan of links to the Kremlin.
Simonyan was quick to mock the report as "shallow," failing to name the sources and based on dated and/or false intelligence.
"Dear CIA! Nothing of what you wrote here holds any water.The report, jointly prepared by the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency, also accused RT and Sputnik of "consistently casting President-elect Trump as the target of unfair coverage from traditional US media outlets subservient to a corrupt political establishment."
In 2001, I was 21 and was covering Crimean elections. Back in those days, pro-Russian sentiment there was as high as always. My two-week stint over, it didn't go anywhere. Consider this.
We have Sputnik branches working across the former Soviet Union. They are run by my deputy and onetime boyfriend Andrei Blagodyrenko. I offered him the job after we broke up. It was on his guard that Sputnik's popularity there went through the roof in fresh proof of the well-known fact that Russian propaganda is made in bed. Consider this.
I've had several meetings with Julian Assange - a hard fact, CCTV cameras outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London can attest to. We met in London. Consider this.
In 2013, RT became the first news channel ever to get 1 billion views on YouTube. Looks like YouTube users worldwide already had their accounts all hacked by Russian net runners, because if they hadn't then how come so many people are ready to buy what 'Russian propaganda' tells them? Consider this.
[First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration] Alexei Gromov is really my contact in the Kremlin. We often see each other, sometimes at a bar. I prefer German beer, he goes for Russian vodka. Consider this.
Once he gave me a basket of mushrooms. Then a State Department staffer dropped by to enjoy a plateful of fried mushrooms, which I made him believe was a traditional Russian delicacy. Consider this.
A year ago we showed that after they retired, Obama and Kerry would be watching RT at home and crying. This video is available online. Consider this.
And last but not least, at the tender age of 15 I went to study in the US as part of a school exchange program paid for by US taxpayers. Donald Trump was a very big taxpayer then. Consider this too," Simonyan wrote in her livejournal.
"We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him," the CIA/FBI/NSA report claimed.
isn't all of this part of the West 'outing'... and they seem to be doing it themselves, across the board in nearly every facet... whether it's a result of the ponerization process or not, all the pawns are being exposed for what they are, what they are doing.... but only to those members of the herd paying attention.... It's like watching a huge red zit coming up to the surface.... look out when it pops!
They are calling Assange a pedophile and then having to retract the story with the assumption that the damage has been done and hardly any of their viewers/readers pay attention to those backpage retractions... this is classic negative campaign tactics in politics, just look at the very successful Karl Rove in getting Bush Jr into office repeatedly as governor and then president. Classic. The problem is 'blowback' in the sense that they are attacking others with their own practices and causing those sheeple newly awakening to question what all this 'pedophile' talk is about... and any simple search will pull up Podesta/Clinton/Obama et al's DC Comet Pizza ring... seems they can't help outing themselves these days. Is this part of that ponerization process as well? the decay part?