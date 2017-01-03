© AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER

Ford is canceling plans for a new plant in Mexico that would have cost the United States 3,500 jobs, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.The release stated Ford is adding 700 new US jobs and investing $700 million during the next four years to create the new Manufacturing Innovation Center at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in the US state of Michigan.The investment in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant comes from $1.6 billion the company was set to invest in Mexico, the release noted.