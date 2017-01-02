© AP Photo/ Francois Mori

More than 900 cars were set on fire or damaged as a result of arson in France on New Year's Eve, local media reported Monday, citing the country's Interior Ministry.On Sunday, the French Interior Ministry said that 650 vehicles were set on fire on the New Year's Eve compared to 602 cars last year. The number of torched vehicles has decreased by 20 percent over the past five years, the ministry noted.The following day, the Parisien newspaper reported, citing the ministry's spokesman, Pierre-Henry Brandet, that as much as 945 vehicles were set alight or damaged as a result of arson from 6 p.m. [17:00 GMT] on December 31 to 6:00 a.m. on January 1, which shows that the number of torched vehicles has increased by 17.5 percent compared to the last year.