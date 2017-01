© ALAMY

Research scientist David Meade claims the system contains several planets, but it's difficult to see.The new year has only just begun, but according to this conspiracy theory you might want to make the most of it while you can. We previously reported on claims a new world , known as Planet X or Nibiru, might be on a collision course with Earth.Research scientist David Meade has written a whole book on the phenomenon, called Planet X - The 2017 Arrival.Some of the planets hidden in this system are bigger than Earth, some smaller than the moon, according to David.He claims it'll travel towards us from the south, before heading north and then flipping over to the south again.Not sure you believe this? Well the author suggests we've already seen signs of what's to come.The research scientist suggests many of the recent natural disasters in the world, such as the earthquake in New Zealand , were caused by what is on its way."The evidence to support this is overwhelming," he explained "There are 40 volcanoes erupting at the same time on Earth now. Earthquakes have dramatically increased both in number and intensity."He even sites the super-rich's growing interest in super bunkers as proof of what's to come.