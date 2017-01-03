The new year has only just begun, but according to this conspiracy theory you might want to make the most of it while you can.
We previously reported on claims a new world, known as Planet X or Nibiru, might be on a collision course with Earth.
Well according to one man, there's a whole solar system which is going to crash into ours in 2017 and we've already had the warning signs.
Research scientist David Meade has written a whole book on the phenomenon, called Planet X - The 2017 Arrival.
Comment: Calling David Meade a "research scientist" is somewhat misleading as the rag publishing this story should very well know. But nowadays, there is so much #fakenews coming out of MSM outlets it just "business as usual" to make these kinds of claims. According to "Planet X News":
David Meade studied astronomy, among other subjects, at the University of Louisville. After graduation, he worked in forensic investigations for a number of years. The last 10 years he has spent with Fortune 1000 Companies, writing special reports for management. He is a specialist in research and investigations. He has 10 books to his credit. He enjoys relating science and the Bible. He believes Planet X is a perfect marriage of the two.It's rather a stretch to call him a "research scientist".
While many have simply concentrated on the mysterious Nibiru, according to David there are "seven orbiting bodies" winging their way through space towards us.
Apparently no one has seen it properly because it's zooming in at an odd angle, which makes it tricky to pick up.
Some of the planets hidden in this system are bigger than Earth, some smaller than the moon, according to David.
He claims it'll travel towards us from the south, before heading north and then flipping over to the south again.
Not sure you believe this? Well the author suggests we've already seen signs of what's to come.
The research scientist suggests many of the recent natural disasters in the world, such as the earthquake in New Zealand, were caused by what is on its way.
"The evidence to support this is overwhelming," he explained.
"There are 40 volcanoes erupting at the same time on Earth now. Earthquakes have dramatically increased both in number and intensity."
He even sites the super-rich's growing interest in super bunkers as proof of what's to come.
Apparently this genius lacks the intellectual ability to understand that while objects traveling through space may be deflected significantly from their trajectory by the gravitational effect of large objects such as stars and planets, they don't reverse direction and "flip" back & forth.