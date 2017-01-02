People from Owego to Broome County reported feeling an "explosion" noise around 5 p.m. Saturday. WICZ reports that residents from Broome County all the way down to Northern Pennsylvania have reported odd shaking and felt their houses and windows shake.According to WICZ the Tioga County Sheriff's Department did not say if they received any calls. They told WICZ theyThe Broome County Sheriff's office told WICZ about reports coming from social media aboutThough they did not receive any calls about any clouds. They continued investigating those claims Saturday afternoon, but said they "don't even know where to begin because."The Firewire in Tioga County, posted that the boom was "heard over 100 miles into PA."The National Weather Service in Binghamton confirmed that "nothing naturally occurred that was out of the ordinary." Officials added that the accounts sound like they describing a small earthquake, but there was no evidence to confirm that one had actually happened.The National Weather Service in Binghamton confirmed that "nothing naturally occurred that was out of the ordinary." Officials added that the accounts sound like they describing a small earthquake, but there was no evidence to confirm that one had actually happened.Stay with 18 News for the latest on this story as it develops.