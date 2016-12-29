© AP



Donald Trump's transitional team is considering California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and ex-State Secretary Henry Kissinger's top aide Thomas Graham to be US ambassador to Russia, Russian media reported Wednesday.Russia's Izvestia newspaper cited US diplomatic sources as saying Trump would be filling diplomatic posts next year, when he assumes office as the next US president on January 20.The Californian lawmaker said last November he was under consideration to join the Trump administration as Secretary of State. The job has since been promised to Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson.Another contender for the diplomatic role is Thomas Graham who has also called on Washington to cooperate with Moscow in areas of mutual interest.