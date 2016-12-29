© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A security planning committee has its hands full preparing for Donald Trump's swearing-in that is expected to be held in Washingtonlocal media reported citing sources.Roy Blunt, the chair of the congressional committee, told The New York Times on Tuesday.The newspaper said two to three million of Donald Trump's supporters are expected to turn up for the solemn ceremony at the Capitol. Washington authorities in charge of public lands have already received 23 requests to hold events both for and against the president.The newspaper estimates that over three dozen law enforcement, intelligence and military agencies will be tasked with providing security to the president as well as thousands of dignitaries at the event.