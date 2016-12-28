- The U.S. is still bogged down in Iraq.
- The U.S. military is still protecting poppy fields in Afghanistan. It's been America's longest poppy field protection operation. And its longest war.
- The first black president expanded AFRICOM and the shadow wars and classified drone operations in Africa.
- He also destroyed Libya, the most prosperous, developed nation in North Africa. As expected, his justification for doing so was later revealed to be massive baloney bullshit
- He "created a secret drones program to kill terrorist suspects worldwide without public acknowledgement or due process. Under his watch, the US has expanded the field of battle in the "war on terrorism" to a dozen countries and constructed institutions and routines of surveillance and assassination - such as the so-called 'disposition matrix' and 'Terror Tuesdays' that will have serious consequences beyond his presidency."
- Then there's Ukraine. Don't even get us started.
- The "Asia pivot" is also working out great. So glad that we're now provoking the Chinese in an ocean called the South China Sea.
- And of course, there's Syria. The Obama administration's greatest, most moderate success.
- In general, everything is terrible.
The Barack Obama administration's foreign policy over the eight years of Obama's presidency "evokes aversion of the entire world," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.Obama's legacy can be summarized as the normalization of Bush-era horrors, complimented by the perpetuation of endless, covert war and cowardly drone programs.
"I think this man [Obama] and his team - naturally, speaking about the man we mean the team which has proved to be bad for all on the global arena," she said in an interview with the Sunday Evening weekly news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.
It's been a disgusting eight years. Thank god that there is at least one country left on this earth that isn't afraid to tell it like it is.
Comment: See also: Zakharova telling it like it is: Entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'