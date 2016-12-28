© AL-Furqan Media / AFP

Washington appears unready to play a serious role in fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), as it has fostered terrorists itself and now wants them to remain in the Middle East, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan told RT.According to the Iranian defense minister, Tehran has never coordinated its operations with the Americans and "will never collaborate with them.""Maybe the coalition forces would like to see terrorists weakened, but certainly not destroyed, because those terrorists are their tool for destabilizing this region and some other parts of the world."He also mentioned Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham) and said that terrorists in Syria receive support from the US, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He also accused Turkey of supporting terrorists on the ground.According to the minister, any ceasefire in Syria demands guarantees and all parties should agree to fulfill the conditions for a truce."We shouldn't let Islamic State or Al-Nusra groups take part in the ceasefire. All other groups should start a political process and negotiations with the Syrian government."He added that after the truce comes into force, it is important to separate terrorists and opposition groups ready to negotiate with the Syrian government.All sides should fight IS and Al-Nusra Front, Dehghan stated, adding that everyone should stop supporting terrorists in political, financial and military areas.Earlier in December, Dehghan met his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Sergey Shoigu and Fikri Işık respectively, and agreed to prepare a text of the Moscow declaration on immediate steps to resolve the Syrian crisis.Aleppo, one of Syria's largest cities, had been divided into government-held and rebel-held parts since 2012. Constant hostilities there resulted in widespread destruction and many civilian casualties.In October, government forces managed to capture many of the areas of Aleppo held by various armed groups, prompting negotiations and an agreement to evacuate anti-government fighters and their civilian supporters. The evacuation, which began in mid-December, was supervised by humanitarian organizations including the Red Cross and the World Health Organization.The Russian military is currently involved in minesweeping the liberated areas, providing humanitarian aid to returning residents, and restoring basic utilities, the Iranian defense minister added. He lamented that some humanitarian organizations which had criticized Russia for blocking aid deliveries while fighting continued in Aleppo are not eager to provide relief now that it is safe to do so.