© Larry Downing / Reuters



US President-elect Donald Trump may reverse up to 70 percent of President Barack Obama's executive orders, practically erasing the legacy of the first African-American head of state, Former House speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox.Gingrich said in an interview with "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox Business.Obama, who signed over 260 executive orders in his two terms in office, urged Trump, who will be inaugurated on January 20, not to circumvent Congress when trying to enact his agenda."My suggestion to the president elect is, you know, going through the legislative process is always better, in part because it's harder to undo," Obama told NPR last week. "In my first two years,Even after we lost the majorities in Congress, I bent over backward consistently to try to find compromise and a legislative solution to some of the big problems that we've got."Obama noted that Trump is "entirely within his lawful power" to sign new executive orders and "if he wants to reverse some of those rules, that's part of the Democratic process."Gingrich believes that by exercising such power Trump will just sign Obama's legacy away.Gingrich said.During the election campaign Trump did promise to repeal Obama's initiatives, telling his voters in North Carolina in September that his administration wouldThat promise now seems a reality especially after Obama failed to honor his promise of a "smooth" transition to Trump after his victory.on Friday when the US abstained from voting at the UN Security Council, allowing an anti-Israeli settlement resolution to pass, despite a strong calls for Trump to "veto" the document."He [President Obama] is in this desperate frenzy.Gingrich noted.ThinkProgress reviewed and broke down Obama's signed orders, which ranged from allowing military reserves to help with crises abroad to letting federal workers leave early on Christmas Eve.However international sanctions orders dominated Obama's agenda and covered 34 cases that targeted people from at least a dozen countries ranging from Libya, North Korea, and Venezuela, to Yemen, Somalia, and Russia.