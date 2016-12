© Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Berating Russia Over Alleged Hacks

Do As I Say, Not As I Constantly Do...

On an almost daily basis, China's ruling party and the state apparatus it controls relay detailed instructions to news outlets, websites, and social media administrators throughout the country on whether and how to cover breaking news stories and related commentary. A sampling of these are leaked each year and published by the non-profit California-based website China Digital Times. The collection is not exhaustive, but given the opacity of Chinese government decision-making, the orders offer unique insights into party leaders' priorities and their favored methods of "guiding public opinion" in a changing technological landscape.

Despite a concerted backlash against what US political leaders and policymakers claim is Russian interference in America's internal politics, the US continues to openly interfere in the internal politics of other nations worldwide, including most recently, China.The hacks revealed impropriety within the Democratic party as well as e-mails between US presidential candidate and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her adviser, lobbyist and counsellor to US President Barack Obama, John Podesta which revealed everything from admissions US allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar were providing material support to the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq to the Clinton Foundation receiving funding from these same state sponsors of terrorism.The fallout from the revelations has included a media blacklist targeting what is called "fake news," or, any media outlet that opposes narratives established by Washington, particularly regarding the contents of the leaked e-mails. It also resulted in claims that Wikileaks (who published the leaked e-mails) was intentionally mixing fabricated e-mails in with genuine DNC data, the Intercept would report The United States government and policymakers have also promised retaliation against Russia, who is accused of orchestrating the hacks and working with Wikileaks to publish the e-mails.Considering the gravity the US has viewed alleged interference in its internal political affairs, one would expect Washington to have a solid record of respecting the sovereignty of other nations, specifically in regards to respecting their internal politics and particularly now, as Washington attempts to justify growing hostility toward Moscow regarding alleged meddling.But even as the backlash against Russia reaches a fevered pitch,The US State Department funded and directed National Endowment for Democracy (NED) openly admitted that its partner, China Digital Times ( funded by both NED and Open Society ) leaked documents revealing lists of topics deemed sensitive by the Chinese government.Foreign Policy in an article titled, "All the News Unfit to Print: What Beijing Quashed in 2016," would claim:Foreign Policy and China Digital Times both admit thatIt is a clear effort by Washington to contribute to its decades-long overarching objective of undermining, encircling and containing China's rise in Asia PacificForeign Policy, China Digital Times and the National Endowment for Democracy may claim that their motives for, and methods of leaking genuine documents to the Chinese public to skew China's political landscape in Washington's favour should be irrelevant to the fact that they are also simply exposing the truth. ButIf it is wrong for Russia, or anyone for that matter, to leak truthful information to the American public regarding the US government, thus undermining the credibility of American institutions and offices,That the United States not only partakes in this tremendous hypocrisy, it should be noted thatincluding backing foreign opposition parties, street protests in foreign capitals, pro-US media outlets worldwide and even meddling in other nations' electoral processes through the use of "election monitors" who selectively notice or ignore voting irregularities depending on whether a pro-US opposition party stands to win or lose any given election.Thus, unlike the US who has large, dedicated organisations openly pursuing political destabilisation worldwide,are only accused of doing so,As the US continues justifying an expanding war of words and actions against Moscow, it is important for observers to note that at the same time Moscow is condemned for interfering in American politics, America is openly and eagerly interfering in the politics of other nations, worldwide.If other nations are not allowed to cry foul and "retaliate," why should the US be?Joseph Thomas is chief editor of Thailand-based geopolitical journal, The New Atlas and contributor to the online magazine " New Eastern Outlook ".