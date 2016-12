© Elina Kadochnikova



© NV, Vladimir Yuzhny



The freeze is so deep that horses - and even Rudolph - is brought indoors to warm up.Eyelashes got frosty extensions from nature's own cosmetics, as our amazing pictures show. Beards turned prematurely white.A video was posted entitled: 'Surgut men are so hardy they only ride on a swing and eat ice cream at minus 51C.'One consequence is the price of a taxi. It has risen threefold because of the deep freeze.'Many people simply could not start in their engines,' explained one local. 'Due to this, the number of customers increased. But the number of our taxis remain the same, and some our cars also could not start.'Some flights from Nizhnevartovsk were cancelled, intercity buses were also halted. Road police recommended drivers to postpone long distance and intercity trips.Flights in Surgut and Khanty-Mansiysk were delayed or aborted.Later reports said that lorries had begun to move again.The governor of Khanty-Mansi autonomous region Natalia Komarova had to cancel a seasonal celebration for children.But many locals are quite happy with the cold. In Surgut a woman was cycling at minus 43C.Swimmers in Urai and Nizhnevartovsk continue plunging into ice holes or pour cold water over themselves. One popular trick in such temperatures is to throw hot water into the air and see what happens: here is one example Surgut photographer Mikhail Batenyov walked around his freezer city. At around minus 40C.He told his Vkontakte social media page: 'To me, as a lover of mystery and horror, it seemed that I was in a hodgepodge of movies like 'Something', 'Mist' and 'Silent Hill'.'I added a warm sweater, an extra pair of socks and one scarf to my suit, and in this outfit went for a walk in the evening in Surgut. My mobile discharged literally 5-10 minutes after I uploaded a video to my Instagram.'My favourite city died as every minute passed. If in the afternoon there were some passers-by, by 8 pm on the streets was amazing to meet anyone.'I went home happy and contented, tired of this crazy but interesting day.'Locals posted amazing pictures of animals on social media.A horse was taken the stairwell of an apartment block in Nefteyugansk. And in Tarko-Sale, a reindeer. It looks like Rudolph needed warming up ahead of his big week...Despite the deep freeze, no significant delays were reported on the 9,289 kilometre Trans-Siberian railway connecting capital city Moscow with the Pacific port of Vladivostok.