Biting cold below minus 60C recorded in western Siberia
The Siberian Times
Thu, 22 Dec 2016 19:00 UTC
This is not a week when there was any evidence of global warming in western Siberia, with thermometers plunging to the minus 40s and minus 62 Celsius. Meteorologists say it may get colder still.
At Bolshoe Olkhovskoe oilfield there was a new record for the Khanti-Mansi region with a bone-crushing temperature of minus 62C. The village of Kazym in the same district of Beloyarsky hit minus 58C.
Eyelashes got frosty extensions from nature's own cosmetics, as our amazing pictures show. Beards turned prematurely white.
A video was posted entitled: 'Surgut men are so hardy they only ride on a swing and eat ice cream at minus 51C.'
In Nadym, it nudged minus 50C, and all schools were closed. In Tyumen, school classes were cancelled from grades 1 to 9, with minus 36C the trigger for children to stay home, although elsewhere in Siberia - for example Yakutia in recent weeks - students are still expected in school at below minus 52C.
Nizhnevartovsk hit minus 50C, the coldest winter in ten years in the city. School classes were cancelled today - and for the rest of the week.
Such temperatures happen in eastern Siberia, but in the west they are more rare.
'Many people simply could not start in their engines,' explained one local. 'Due to this, the number of customers increased. But the number of our taxis remain the same, and some our cars also could not start.'
Some flights from Nizhnevartovsk were cancelled, intercity buses were also halted. Road police recommended drivers to postpone long distance and intercity trips.
Flights in Surgut and Khanty-Mansiysk were delayed or aborted.
Some 40 trucks were marooned around 50 km from Noyabrsk in temperatures drivers claimed were hitting minus 60C.
The governor of Khanty-Mansi autonomous region Natalia Komarova had to cancel a seasonal celebration for children.
But many locals are quite happy with the cold. In Surgut a woman was cycling at minus 43C.
Swimmers in Urai and Nizhnevartovsk continue plunging into ice holes or pour cold water over themselves. One popular trick in such temperatures is to throw hot water into the air and see what happens: here is one example.
Surgut photographer Mikhail Batenyov walked around his freezer city. At around minus 40C.
He told his Vkontakte social media page: 'To me, as a lover of mystery and horror, it seemed that I was in a hodgepodge of movies like 'Something', 'Mist' and 'Silent Hill'.
'I added a warm sweater, an extra pair of socks and one scarf to my suit, and in this outfit went for a walk in the evening in Surgut. My mobile discharged literally 5-10 minutes after I uploaded a video to my Instagram.
'My favourite city died as every minute passed. If in the afternoon there were some passers-by, by 8 pm on the streets was amazing to meet anyone.
Locals posted amazing pictures of animals on social media.
A horse was taken the stairwell of an apartment block in Nefteyugansk. And in Tarko-Sale, a reindeer. It looks like Rudolph needed warming up ahead of his big week...
Despite the deep freeze, no significant delays were reported on the 9,289 kilometre Trans-Siberian railway connecting capital city Moscow with the Pacific port of Vladivostok.
Reader Comments
"Polar Vortexes" consist of 2 layers occupying different strata of the atmosphere.
In the past, when the North Pole typically got cold and stayed that way for the winter season, that cold helped keep both vortexes up north.
With the north polar region becoming warmer on average it weakens one of those vortexes so that easily 'slides' down further south, giving us spells of colder than usual weather; Like parts of the Norther Hemisphere is experiencing at the moment while the north pole is 30 degrees celcius warmer than usual; in some places experiencing ice melting as temperatures hover near freezing.
Hahaha, it sorta looks like we are going to experience global cooling for a while now. There will be lots of opportunities to be happy, it seems. It will be 2031 before the winters become less severe. After then,we will be back to global warming. Humans and their activities have little to do with it.