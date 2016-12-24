© Flickr/ 6SN7



Two low-flying military helicopters and an airplane unnerved New Yorkers last week by flying in circles over Manhattan. It turns out, the aircraft were part of an "emergency relocation" drill, in the event that President-elect Donald Trump needs to be extracted from the city.DNAInfo reported that, primarily in Central Park, where a chopper could touch down near Trump's home inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and 56th Street, andan unnamed source told the website.Another source said thatAccording to sources, in an emergency requiring the evacuation of the President, he would be taken north to Central Park by the Secret Service, and then a helicopter would transport him to Washington DC, or a secret site in Virginia or West Virginia."They should have told people they were doing recon, and going to fly at low altitudes, instead of keeping it a secret," a law enforcement source told DNAInfo.