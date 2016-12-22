© Eddie Keogh / Reuters

British holidaymakers will now be warned how likely terrorist attacks are when they go abroad because of an "evolving" extremist threat, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says.Johnson has announced travelers will be given more detail on how predictable attacks are in countries around the world in order to help them make "informed decisions" before leaving the UK.Currently,New online information will now be available, including which areas have previously been targeted, how the attack was carried out, who was responsible and whether host countries are taking specific counter-terrorism measures."The threat from terrorism is evolving. Despite the pressure of military action in Syria and Iraq and concerted and sustained counter-terrorism action globally, the main terrorist groups - Daesh [Arabic pejorative term for Islamic State], Al Qaeda and groups associated with them - continue to pose a threat to UK interests globally, including British travellers," Johnson said in a statement."I want British nationals to be able to travel abroad for business, study or pleasure, but with a clear personal understanding of the risks entailed in doing so."The website will draw on information from diplomats on the ground, media reporting and intelligence services to provide updates.The announcement follows a spate of terrorist attacks on mainland Europe in recent years.The latest, on Monday, saw 12 people killed and many injured in central Berlin when a truck was driven into a crowded Christmas market.Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has claimed responsibility, and the suspect is still believed to be at large.Police are searching for a 24-year-old Tunisian man after finding an ID card in the truck.