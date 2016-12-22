The number of people being treated at accident and emergency for injuries caused by animals around Tayside has leapt up by a "shocking" 25% in the last three years.There has also been a 161% increase in the number of people attending A&E because of tics.Locals who have been the victim of animal attacks reacted to the increase. Tracey McAllister, 53, was forced to spend two nights in hospital after a dog mauled her arm in the street.The bite ripped a wound in her arm that required 13 stitches.Tracey, who works as a company secretary's assistant, today told the Tele that she was "shocked" that numbers of animal attacks continued to rise, despite there being more awareness of safety.She said: "In my accident, the dog was on a lead and I just walked past."It was a rescue dog and the full history of the dog wasn't known — it should have been muzzled."It always comes back to the owners being responsible."I am really shocked by the increase in attacks, considering there is much more legislation than before in regards to dogs and other animals — before you thought it was just about dangerous dogs but it is really just about the situation presenting itself."Pam Shepherd was bitten three times by a dog — which also attacked her dalmatian Poppy — earlier this year.The 38-year-old from Invergowrie said the statistics show owners need to control their pets.She added that in some cases, people need to take responsibility for their own safety and stay away from other animals, like cats.She said: "When it comes to dog attacks it isn't the dog that is responsible, it's the owners."Owners need to keep their dogs on leads — it's irresponsible ownership that is leading to issues like this."If you don't know a cat then don't go up to it — it's common sense."Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "The Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act pro-actively addresses the issue of irresponsible owners who allow their dogs to behave in a dangerous or aggressive manner."Any breed of dog can present a danger if it is badly reared, poorly socialized, neglected or cruelly treated."It is always an owner's responsibility to ensure their dogs are always under control."