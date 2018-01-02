© WPLG



Two Florida street artist have filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that two Broward Sheriff's Office deputies ordered a dog in the K-9 unit to eat them.The deputies arrest report, however, claimed that the men did not comply with orders to come out from under the train.Claveria called that a "bold lie."According to Claveria, Deputy Gerald "Gerry" Wengert pointed an assault rifle at his head while BSO Detective Davis Acevedo ordered the K-9 unit to attack."It was him ripping into me and gnawing," Claveria pointed out. "I've never had an animal attack me that way and it felt like it was never going to stop."The deputies asserted in the arrest report that the dog had to also be let loose on Pellegrino because he refused to surrender. But Pellegrino argued that wasn't true.The deputies then moved the dog to his other leg, Pellegrino said.Attorney David Brill, who is representing Pellegrino and Claveria, compared the attack to "seeing a knife wound in battle."Although the men were charged with felony burglary and criminal mischief, those charges were eventually dropped. Pellegrino and Claveria both pleaded guilty to trespassing.The Broward Sheriff's Office told WPLG that internal affairs had not investigated the current case, but the department did not rule out an investigation in the future.