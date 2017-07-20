Comment: It's been exactly 40 years since the public became aware of the US government's secret program to create mind controlled individuals, MKULTRA. In light of the occasion, it's worth reminding ourselves exactly what the "Exceptional Nation" is capable of doing to its own citizens.
Abby Martin takes a look at the US government's morbid history of mind-control, MKULTRA, and the testing of deadly chemicals on US citizens.
