You have to hand it to Israel. In the space of 24 hours it diverted international media focus from the ICJ's ruling that it 'must prevent genocide' and 'allow humanitarian aid into Gaza' into a de facto Western blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza by alleging that the UN agency working to keep Gazans alive was 'involved in the terror attacks of October 7th' - a decision that is going to cause famine and disease, forcing Gazans to die or flee.

Also on this NewsReal, Joe & Niall discuss the growing attacks against Anglo-American targets in the Middle East, the widespread farmers' protests in Europe, the promotion of 'World War Three' in NATO countries, and the Texas border showdown.


Running Time: 02:01:23

Download: MP3 — 83.4 MB


This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee, X and VK. Show Notes